Boy gets stuck in washing machine while staying at home with his grandmother

In Kazan, rescuers saved a five-year-old boy who got stuck in a washing machine drum.

Boy stuck in the washing machine

The boy got stuck in the washing machine while he was staying home with his grandmother. The woman could not help the boy on her own, so she called the Emergency Situations Ministry. The boy was screaming and complaining of pain in his legs while the rescuer was calming him down.

The boy was hospitalised afterwards, but the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Tatarstan said that he did not receive serious injuries.

"All his limbs are in place, there may be some scratches or bruises,” the department said.