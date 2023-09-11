World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Boy gets stuck in washing machine while staying at home with his grandmother

Society

In Kazan, rescuers saved a five-year-old boy who got stuck in a washing machine drum.

Boy stuck in the washing machine

The boy got stuck in the washing machine while he was staying home with his grandmother. The woman could not help the boy on her own, so she called the Emergency Situations Ministry. The boy was screaming and complaining of pain in his legs while the rescuer was calming him down.

The boy was hospitalised afterwards, but the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Tatarstan said that he did not receive serious injuries.

"All his limbs are in place, there may be some scratches or bruises,” the department said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia responds to Antony Blinken's remarks about peace talks with Ukraine

The United States is confident that Ukraine will be ready to negotiate with Russia if Moscow makes such a proposal, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said

Antony Blinken says Ukraine is ready for talks. Russia responds
The French wanted to get Russians and PMC Wagner out of Central African Republic Daria Aslamova Depleted uranium shells will turn Ukraine into radioactive burial ground. The West does not care Andrey Mihayloff USA will not be able to stop Moscow and Pyongyang Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
Antony Blinken says Ukraine is ready for talks. Russia responds
The French wanted to get Russians and PMC Wagner out of Central African Republic
Depleted uranium shells will turn Ukraine into radioactive burial ground. The West does not care
General Sakama: Russia saves Central African Republic from turmoil
Russian missile strike on Krivoy Rog annihilates dozens of NATO and Ukrainian officers
USA will not be able to stop Moscow and Pyongyang
France fails in Central African Republic miserably as Russia takes over
Russia to launch 80-100 missiles on Ukraine daily in winter
Kremlin declines to comment on Mi-8 helicopter highjack from Russia to Ukraine
Commander of Air Defence Army arrested in grand bribery case
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X