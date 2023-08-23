Prosecutor of the Southern Administrative District of Moscow, Anzor Meretukov, died after falling from a horse during a vacation in the republic of Adygea.
Meretukov held his position for the past two years.
During a vacation in his native republic of Adygea, Meretukov went horse riding. He fell from the horse and hit his head.
The prosecutor was hospitalised, but died after twenty days in the hospital. He died on Tuesday, August 22. The prosecutor is survived by his wife and children.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The Armed Forces of Ukraine may get into a trap in the east of Ukraine, retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes