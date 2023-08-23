Moscow prosecutor dies after falling from horse on holiday

Prosecutor of the Southern Administrative District of Moscow, Anzor Meretukov, died after falling from a horse during a vacation in the republic of Adygea.

Photo: REX/Shutterstock

Meretukov held his position for the past two years.

During a vacation in his native republic of Adygea, Meretukov went horse riding. He fell from the horse and hit his head.

The prosecutor was hospitalised, but died after twenty days in the hospital. He died on Tuesday, August 22. The prosecutor is survived by his wife and children.