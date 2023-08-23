Migrant punches woman in the face for wearing jogging shorts

In the town of Nakhabino near Moscow, a man attacked a woman as she was on her morning run.



The man, who is believed to be a migrant, grabbed a 21-year-old woman named Faina by the hand and punched her in the face while saying "Why do you look like that?”

The attacker did not like the shorts that the woman was wearing. The shorts appeared too short to him.

The man continued following her for a while. A passer-by stood up for the woman, the men started arguing. The passer-by was trying to explain to the attacker that the woman was wearing jogging shorts because she was an athlete. The attacker responded by saying: "Can a girl be an athlete?”

The woman filed a police report against the attacker. The man was arrested. A criminal case was filed against him into Article 116 of the Penal Code of the Russian Federation (Battery).