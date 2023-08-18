World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian priests consecrate monument to Stalin. ROC concerned

0:41
The diocese of Velikiye Luki launched an official investigation into the consecration of a monument to Joseph Stalin.

Photo: http:// mirinteresno.mirtesen.ru

The press service of the diocese said that the monument was unveiled on the premises of Mikron Factory on August 15. During the ceremony, one of the priests of the diocese consecrated the monument.

"The clergy of the Velikiye Luki diocese took part in the event without the blessing from the diocesan administration," the press service said.

They added that the actions of the priests do not reflect the position of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). The actions are part of their personal views and beliefs.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
