World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

The Killers start scandal during concert in Georgia as they ask Russian fan up on stage

1:25
Society

US rock band The Killers, when playing in Batumi, Georgia, invited a Russian fan up on stage to play drums. The musicians' act caused public outcry in Georgia, and the band later apologised for their decision.

Georgian band LOUDspeakers that performed as the opening act at The Killers concert in Batumi, criticised the act of the US band. Radio Tbilisi announced that it would remove The Killers' music from the air

The incident took place on August 15 at Batumi's Black Sea Arena. The musicians, who often invite fans from the audience to play with them, paid attention to the man who was holding a sign saying: "If destiny's kind, I'll be your drummer tonight!"

The drummer turned out to be a Russian citizens named Andrei.

Brandon Flowers, The Killers frontman, said that he thought of all their fans as "brothers and sisters." He also said that he did not support the idea of separating people because of countries and borders.

Some of the audience booed the Russian drummer and left the concert after Flowers' words.

Georgian band LOUDspeakers that performed as the opening act at The Killers concert in Batumi, criticised the act of the US band. Radio Tbilisi announced that it would remove The Killers' music from the air.

The Killers later apologised for the "brothers and sisters" comment and said that they assumed from the reaction of the crowd that the audience did not mind the Russian fan playing with them on stage.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Dmitry Medvedev comments on NATO's 'curious' suggestion on Ukraine

If Ukraine cedes disputed territories in order to enter the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), the country will also need to cede Kyiv

Dmitry Medvedev comments on NATO's 'curious' suggestion on Ukraine
Russian troops to go on major offensive before decisive battle in 2024
Russian forces to launch offensive in autumn before decisive battle in 2024
Russia's Kornet ATGMs effectively annihilate Ukraine's precious Leopard tanks
Russian forces conduct major missile attack targeting Ukraine's defense facilities
Czech government calls for humility as Ukrainians rape Czech women Lyuba Lulko Meanwhile in Ecuador, presidential candidate shot dead in broad daylight Andrey Mihayloff Victoria Nuland takes no bread, but ultimatum to Niger Petr Ermilin
Ukraine builds drones under the cover of granaries – Russian Defence Minister
Ukraine's military failures occur due to insufficient military assistance from the West
Gas station explosion in Dagestan: 33 killed over illegal gas sales
Gas station explosion in Dagestan: 33 killed over illegal gas sales
Last materials
Head of Russian Biological Defence Forces: Washington prepares for another pandemic
The Killers start scandal during concert in Georgia as they ask Russian fan up on stage
India confirms problems with payments for Russian oil
Dmitry Medvedev comments on NATO's 'curious' suggestion on Ukraine
Video shows annihilated German Leopard 2A6 tanks in Ukraine
Russia strikes key facilities of Ukraine's defense industry
Ukraine builds drones under the cover of granaries – Russian Defence Minister
Ukraine's counteroffensive fails due to insufficient military supplies from the West
Russian troops to go on major offensive before decisive battle in 2024
Gas station explosion in Dagestan: 33 killed over illegal gas sales
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X