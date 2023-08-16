The Killers start scandal during concert in Georgia as they ask Russian fan up on stage

US rock band The Killers, when playing in Batumi, Georgia, invited a Russian fan up on stage to play drums. The musicians' act caused public outcry in Georgia, and the band later apologised for their decision.

Georgian band LOUDspeakers that performed as the opening act at The Killers concert in Batumi, criticised the act of the US band. Radio Tbilisi announced that it would remove The Killers' music from the air

The incident took place on August 15 at Batumi's Black Sea Arena. The musicians, who often invite fans from the audience to play with them, paid attention to the man who was holding a sign saying: "If destiny's kind, I'll be your drummer tonight!"

The drummer turned out to be a Russian citizens named Andrei.

Brandon Flowers, The Killers frontman, said that he thought of all their fans as "brothers and sisters." He also said that he did not support the idea of separating people because of countries and borders.

Some of the audience booed the Russian drummer and left the concert after Flowers' words.

The Killers later apologised for the "brothers and sisters" comment and said that they assumed from the reaction of the crowd that the audience did not mind the Russian fan playing with them on stage.