World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Theatre director's mummified body found in her apartment one year after death

1:09
Society

The body of well-known theatre director Svetlana Dzhimbinova was found in her apartment a year after her death, Mash Telegram channel said.

Theatre director's mummified body found in her apartment one year after death
Photo: https://t.me/breakingmash

According to the publication, the woman's neighbours wanted to get in touch with her, as they had not seen her for a long time. They tried to call the director and knocked on her door. After several attempts to reach Dzhimbinova, they contacted the police.

Law enforcement officers found the director's mummified body on the floor. Forensic experts established that the director died in early 2022 at the age of 82.

Svetlana Dzhimbinova directed six productions at the Vakhtangov Theatre. She also worked on the creation of such performances as Cinderella, Puss in Boots and About Ivan the Not-Giant.

The director was the third wife of the Soviet actor and chief director of the Vakhtangov Theatre Ruben Simonov, who died in 1968. She was 40 years younger than him.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian Foreign Ministry lists Moscow's demands to end Ukraine conflict

In order to resolve the crisis in Ukraine, Moscow demands "new territorial realities” should be recognised. In addition, arms supplies to Kyiv should be stopped, and Ukraine's neutral status should be confirmed

Russian Foreign Ministry lists Moscow's demands to end Ukraine conflict
Armed Forces of Ukraine attempt to attack Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukrainian drone attacks Druzhba oil pipeline
Ukraine talks in Saudi Arabia: Are they any use?
Woman killed by lightning strike hiding from thunderstorm under a tree
Crazy Kennedy Conspiracy Beliefs — The Scientific Method, Actuarial Tables and Prayer Guy Somerset Ukraine warns Russia: We will hit any of your Black Sea ports Lyuba Lulko Ukraine attacks another Russian region with UAVs. How will Moscow respond? Petr Ermilin
Theatre director's mummified body found in her apartment one year after death
Theatre director's mummified body found in her apartment one year after death
Last materials
Lighting kills woman as she was hiding from rain under tree
Russian Foreign Ministry lists Moscow's demands to end Ukraine conflict
Ukraine crisis talks in Saudi Arabia: Waste of time or glimmer of hope?
Armed Forces of Ukraine attempt to attack Druzhba oil pipeline
Crazy Kennedy Conspiracy Beliefs — The Scientific Method, Actuarial Tables and Prayer
Ukraine warns Russia: We will hit any of your Black Sea ports
Alexei Navalny sentenced to 19 years in special regime colony
Military correspondent shows destroyed military hardware in Zaporizhzhia
Russia wins 2023 summer campaign, NATO's plans for Russia's military defeat fail
Armed Forces of Ukraine send second echelon of troops into battle
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X