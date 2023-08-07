Theatre director's mummified body found in her apartment one year after death

The body of well-known theatre director Svetlana Dzhimbinova was found in her apartment a year after her death, Mash Telegram channel said.

Photo: https://t.me/breakingmash

According to the publication, the woman's neighbours wanted to get in touch with her, as they had not seen her for a long time. They tried to call the director and knocked on her door. After several attempts to reach Dzhimbinova, they contacted the police.

Law enforcement officers found the director's mummified body on the floor. Forensic experts established that the director died in early 2022 at the age of 82.

Svetlana Dzhimbinova directed six productions at the Vakhtangov Theatre. She also worked on the creation of such performances as Cinderella, Puss in Boots and About Ivan the Not-Giant.

The director was the third wife of the Soviet actor and chief director of the Vakhtangov Theatre Ruben Simonov, who died in 1968. She was 40 years younger than him.