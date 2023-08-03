World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russian champion in ball hockey dies of tick bite

2:13
Society

Russia's Champion among juniors in ball hockey Yevgeny Khvalko died of a tick bite, the Ball Hockey Federation said. 

Russian champion in ball hockey dies of tick bite
Photo: backpacker.com

The 17-year-old athlete fought for his life for several weeks, but eventually died of complications caused by tick-borne encephalitis.

The athlete's family is unable to comment on their loss. The deceased is the son of the midfielder and coach of Kuzbass, the five-time champion of Russia in ball hockey, Yevgeny Khvalko.

The 2022/2023 was a breakthrough season for Yevgeny Khvalko Jr. In April, he won the Russian Championship in Irkutsk. The young man wanted to devote his whole life to sports, but his dreams were not destined to come true. 

Tick-borne encephalitis

The bite of an encephalitic tick is very dangerous for humans. The victim does not feel anything at first, but later develops severe muscle pains, fever, cramps, vomiting, mental fuzziness, motor retardation, or, conversely, chaotic movements, hallucinations.

The disease affects the nervous system, which poses a high risk of paralysis. 

The disease may lead to persistent neurological and psychiatric complications of the patient. A lethal outcome is also possible. Humans and animals can be infected with tick-borne encephalitis through the bites of Ixodidae ticks (aka hard ticks).

Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE, spring-summer tick-borne meningoencephalitis) is a natural focal viral infection characterised by fever, intoxication, deterioration to the gray matter of the brain, membranes of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis, meningoencephalitis, encephalomyelitis).

According to statistics, six out of a hundred ticks are carriers of the virus. At the same time, only 2-6 percent of bitten humans may contract the infection from the insect. 

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
The West lives in an anticipation of Zelensky's death

Volodymyr Zelensky's death is now on the agenda of Western media. Allegedly, a junta from his inner circle will rule Ukraine after him. Russia should not allow such a development

The West lives in an anticipation of Zelensky's death
Poland: Ukraine is impudent, Kyiv is playing with fire
Poland says Kyiv its playing with fire
Zelensky threatens with serious strikes on the territory of Russia
Cyprus: From a hot frying pan into another
The West lives in an anticipation of Zelensky's death Lyuba Lulko Ukraine and USA plan to negotiate peace terms with Russia Petr Ernilin Can Niger bring France to its knees? Anton Kulikov
Shocking video: Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo dislocates Argentinos Juniors defender's knee
Shocking video: Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo dislocates Argentinos Juniors defender's knee
Last materials
The West lives in an anticipation of Zelensky's death
Raw video: Argentine footballer's knee completely dislocated during match
Poland: Ukraine is impudent, Kyiv is playing with fire
Cyprus: From a hot frying pan into another
Zelensky threatens Russia with 'serious' strikes
Ukraine and USA plan to negotiate peace terms with Russia
Can Niger bring France to its knees?
Kremlin admires video of Russian tank obliterating Ukrainian military convoy
Kremlin: Threat of drone strikes on Moscow persists
Ukraine sends three unmanned boats to attack Russian Black Sea Fleet ships
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X