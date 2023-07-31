World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Oliver Stone says Western media demonise Putin making him look like a monster

1:51
Society

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not what the West tries to portray him to be, American film director Oliver Stone said in an episode of Russell Brand's Stay Free podcast.

Oliver Stone says Western media demonise Putin making him look like a monster
Photo: Vadim Savitsky

Stone recalled his conversation with the Russian President in 2017 when he was making a documentary about Putin. According to the director, he did not notice any belligerence in Putin's statements when he was interviewing him.

According to Oliver Stone, Putin is not the monster that the American propaganda machine portrays him to be, and this is an unfortunate tragedy.

The Russian leader would refer to US politicians as "American partners" and strive for constructive cooperation, the US director said. Moscow and Beijing are Washington's prime enemies at the moment, although a few years ago Russia and China were "potential allies and friends."

Kremlin responds to Oliver Stone's Putin remarks

American filmmaker Oliver Stone knows Russian President Vladimir Putin "quite well" and has a right to express his opinion about him, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The Russian-American relations are not changing for the better. The things that Stone said were not an accusation.

"He stated his point of view. In fact, he said that from his point of view, everything that Putin and our country are doing receives absolutely incorrect coverage," Peskov said.

In May of 2023, Stone said that he did not change his opinion about Putin because of events in Donbass. He still considers the Russian President a great leader of his country, Stone added.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Putin: Russia is ready for war with NATO

Putin spoke about Russia's readiness for a confrontation with NATO, achievements in the special military operation, about the grain deal, Russia's relations with Africa and about a peace initiative in Ukraine

Putin speaks on Russia's readiness for war with NATO
Video shows drone crashing into Moscow City skyscraper
Ukrainian UAV crashes into Moscow City skyscraper
Ukraine loses over 20,000 fighters in one month
Shoigu: Russian forces thwart Ukraine's major offensive attempt
What stands behind US Congress UFO hearings? Lyuba Lulko When will the West stop supplying arms to Ukraine? Petr Ernilin Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama: Who will come to power in US after Biden? Inna Novikova
Russian forces intensify attacks on Ukrainian military facilities
Russian forces intensify attacks on Ukrainian military facilities
Last materials
Oliver Stone says Western media demonise Putin making him look like a monster
Ukraine loses over 20,000 fighters in one month
Defence Minister Shoigu: Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine
Ukraine's large-scale attempt to break through Russian defence lines fails
Putin speaks on Russia's readiness for war with NATO
Video shows drone crashing into Moscow City skyscraper
What stands behind US Congress UFO hearings?
Ukraine strikes Russia with S-200 missiles. Intercepted missiles crash in Taganrog
Russian air defences intercept another Ukrainian S-200 missile in Rostov region
Rocket explodes in the centre of Taganrog, Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X