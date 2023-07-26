UK's Meggitt BTT-3 Banshee drone was found in the waters of the Black Sea off Sochi, Mash Telegram channel said.
According to the publication, the crew of the aircraft flying from Sochi to Novorossiisk spotted the drone in the sea. The UAV was found about five kilometres from the coast.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and retrieved the drone from the sea floor. The unmanned aerial vehicle had a wingspan of 2.5 meters. The drone was sent for examination.
The Meggitt BTT-3 Banshee is a military unmanned aerial vehicle developed in the UK in 1983. It is used as a radio-controlled target for testing air and missile defence systems.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un decided to give the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the national Victory Day an international status. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu is coming to the DPRK