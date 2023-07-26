UK's Meggitt BTT-3 Banshee UAV found in Black Sea waters off Sochi

UK's Meggitt BTT-3 Banshee drone was found in the waters of the Black Sea off Sochi, Mash Telegram channel said.

Photo: https://photocentra.ru/images/main70/700453_main.jpg

According to the publication, the crew of the aircraft flying from Sochi to Novorossiisk spotted the drone in the sea. The UAV was found about five kilometres from the coast.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and retrieved the drone from the sea floor. The unmanned aerial vehicle had a wingspan of 2.5 meters. The drone was sent for examination.

The Meggitt BTT-3 Banshee is a military unmanned aerial vehicle developed in the UK in 1983. It is used as a radio-controlled target for testing air and missile defence systems.