Video of Prigozhin's house being searched: Wigs, weapons and boxes of cash

1:49
Society

Law enforcement agencies found wigs, weapons, large amounts of cash and passports in the house and office of the founder of private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin, RIA Novosti reports.

During the search, the police found counterfeit passports, gold bars, wigs and an arsenal of weapons.

The video of the search was published by the Izvestia

It also became known that Prigozhin's house had its own helipad, swimming pool, sauna and gym.

A Citroen minibus with six billion rubles (about $65 million) in cash was found near River Palace Hotel.

On Wednesday, July 5, a source said that the Glock pistol that the entrepreneur received from Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, as well as other weapons found during searches in St. Petersburg were returned to Prigozhin. The head of the PMC personally arrived to pick up the confiscated items from the FSB department in St. Petersburg.

Two Saiga carbines, an Austrian Steyr Mannlicher carbine, an Arka semi-automatic rifle, and several other rifles and pistols were returned to him. Prigozhin left after receiving all the items.

On July 4, Prigozhin received back 10 billion rubles (about $109 million) in cash that were found on his property during searches. He was not present at the procedure — the money was given to Prigozhin's driver under a power of attorney. A cache with packages and boxes of money was found in the parking lot of Prigozhin's hotel.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
