Bloggers post videos of overcrowded beaches in Russian resort city

Eyewitnesses posted videos of crowded beaches of Anapa (a resort city on Russian Black Sea coast) on social media.

A caption of one of such videos says: "Not even standing spots left."

The video that was posted on Shot Telegram channel shows crowds of people on what appears to be a central beach in Anapa. There is no spot available on the sand beach, and vacationers have to "enjoy themselves" under the hot sun standing in water.

"Only the tallest ones will get suntan,” another caption says.

Many wrote in comments that after seeing this they would rather stay home. Others noted that they would never swim "in the sea of sweat and urine."

However, representatives for the Anapa authorities said that there were still plenty of places on local beaches. Many vacationers go to central beaches, while there are also almost empty ones not too far away.

Anapa currently hosts about 155,000 tourists (occupancy rate more than 90 percent).