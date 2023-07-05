World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Bloggers post videos of overcrowded beaches in Russian resort city

1:12
Society

Eyewitnesses posted videos of crowded beaches of Anapa (a resort city on Russian Black Sea coast) on social media.

A caption of one of such videos says: "Not even standing spots left."

The video that was posted on Shot Telegram channel shows crowds of people on what appears to be a central beach in Anapa. There is no spot available on the sand beach, and vacationers have to "enjoy themselves" under the hot sun standing in water.

"Only the tallest ones will get suntan,” another caption says.

Many wrote in comments that after seeing this they would rather stay home. Others noted that they would never swim "in the sea of sweat and urine."

However, representatives for the Anapa authorities said that there were still plenty of places on local beaches. Many vacationers go to central beaches, while there are also almost empty ones not too far away.

Anapa currently hosts about 155,000 tourists (occupancy rate more than 90 percent).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia-US nuclear war will eliminate over 5 billion people

American experts from the Future of Life Institute simulated a nuclear conflict between Russia and the United States

Time: 5 billion people may die in nuclear disaster because of Ukraine
Russian Army successfully jams smart JDAM bombs in Ukraine
Russian Army successfully jams smart JDAM bombs in Ukraine
Turkish media: Russia struck Sumy during meeting with Western special services
Half of Ukrainian servicemen trained in Baltic countries disappear near Bakhmut
The Wasteland of Woke – A Revival Meeting Gone Awry Guy Somerset Death on the Hospice Plan in Virginia: Regional Hospital Comes to the Rescue John Stanton Joe Biden may inadvertently croak at NATO summit in Lithuania Lyuba Lulko
Many Russian weapons contain Western elements, study finds
Russian journalist and lawyer attacked in Chechnya. Kremlin highly concerned
Iran officially joins Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Iran officially joins Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
Last materials
Deputy commander of Ukraine's elite special forces unit killed
Medvedev: Special military operation may end in just a few days
The Wasteland of Woke – A Revival Meeting Gone Awry
Moscow unaware of Xi Jinping's nuclear warning to Putin
NATO practices missile attacks on Moscow and St. Petersburg every month
Russian Army successfully jams smart JDAM bombs in Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen trained in Baltic States gone missing near Bakhmut
Sumy missile strike: Ukrainian officers held meeting with Western special services
Death on the Hospice Plan in Virginia: Regional Hospital Comes to the Rescue
Experts find 1,057 foreign components in Russian arms
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy