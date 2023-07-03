In Siberia, nine people suffer poisoning after eating bear meat

In Transbaikalia, nine people, including a child, suffered food poisoning after eating the meat of a wild animal, the press service of the government of the region said in its Telegram channel.

The incident took place in the village of Kuanda, the Kalar district. According to doctors, local residents ate bear meat and felt unwell afterwards. Six people had to be hospitalised, three others remain at home.

Specialists took samples of wild bear meat for analysis.