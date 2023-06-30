World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Woman attacks teen girl on the beach over her skimpy swimsuit – Video

In Yaroslavl, a woman assaulted a teenage girl who was sunbathing on a river beach in a swimsuit that appeared to be too provocative to her. The video of the attack appeared on Shot Telegram channel.

The video shows an adult woman running up to the teenager, grabbing her by the neck and knocking her down on the ground. The girl does not show any resistance and just lies on the ground covering her head with her hands.

According to teen girl's acquaintances, the conflict sparked because of the bikini swimsuit that other women found too raunchy for wearing in public.

It was later reported, though, that the victim could provoke the conflict herself. She and her friends were behaving provocatively: the bikini-clad girls were picking up on other companies on the beach asking for shashlyk (grilled meat), they were vaping near minors and using obscene language.

