News

Personal belongings of Kherson region residents washed ashore Black Sea

Society

Personal belongings of Kherson region residents, who were affected by the flood after the breach of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station dam, were washed up on the Black Sea coast near Odessa.

Personal belongings of Kherson region residents washed ashore Black Sea
Photo: Politika Strang Telegram channel

Eyewitnesses posted videos showing the roof of a house, a refrigerator and other personal items floating on the surface of muddy waters near the shore.

Mikhail Bolgov, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Chair of the Surface Water Modeling Laboratory of the Institute of Water Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences said that the waters of the Black Sea could be polluted due to the destruction of the Kakhovka HPP. According to him, polluted waters could reach Odessa, but they would not go further due to the presence of large rivers in the region.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
