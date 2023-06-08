World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Horrific video shows shark killing Russian tourist in Hurghada, Egypt

0:41
Society

A shark attacked a killed a man in the sea on Dream Beach in Egypt's Hurghada resort.

The video of the attack was captured on video.

The footage shows the marine predator attacking a person swimming in the sea.

"It's eating his remains now," a woman is saying in the background.

Another woman managed to escape and get out of the water to safety in time. All tourists have left the coastal zone. Some of them said that they saw shark fins on nearby beaches.

The Russian Consulate General in Hurghada urged citizens to be vigilant and follow the prohibitions of local authorities.

According to Mash Telegram channel, the victim was identified as Vladimir Popov, a native of the city of Arkhangelsk, Russia. He resided in a town near Moscow and worked as a freelance illustrator. 

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that the man who was killed by shark was a Russian national.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Mr. Cider alcohol beverage claims the lives of more than 30 Russians
Possible consequences of ammonia pipeline explosion in Kharkiv region
Russian drone destroys Germany's newest TRML-4D radar station destroyed in Ukraine
Russian drone destroys Germany's newest TRML-4D radar station destroyed in Ukraine
