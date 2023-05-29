World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Croatian journalist Robert Valdec suffers third Russophobic attack

2:50
Society

Well-known Croatian journalist Robert Valdec was attacked for the third time in the last few years. Pravda.Ru correspondent Daria Aslamova reports about the assault on her husband.

Croatian journalist Robert Valdec suffers third Russophobic attack
Photo: Daria Aslamova, Pravda.Ru

The first attack took place in September 2022. After Daria flew to Moscow, unidentified individuals knocked on the doors of Robert's apartment. The journalist had four of his ribs broken as a result of the assault then.

Croatian media ignored the attack on the journalist who had been recognised as best journalist in his homeland three times. At the same time, local media outlets were aware of the threats that he had received six months before.

"He was accused of being a Russian spy. They claimed that his wife was a Russian spy too. This is typical Russophobic garbage. We have been together for 22 years, and all of Croatia knows our love story,” Aslamova said.

Afterwards, Robert managed to get a three-month visa and left for Moscow. In Moscow, Valdec was writing true stories about his life in Russia. When his visa expired, the journalist had to return to Croatia. The atmosphere in his home country was far from being calm for the man.

The second attack took place on April 23rd. Yet again, there was no reaction either from the Croatian media or official authorities.

"It was a mean attack from behind, from around the corner. The authorities showed total indifference yet again," Aslamova said.

A CT scan showed internal bleeding. Doctors literally had to reconstruct Valdec's ear. They put several stitches on the man's head too.

The third attack happened today, May 29th. Robert Valdec was punched in the head and knocked senseless. The attackers inflicted stab and cut wounds to the man's groin.

"Croatian police! You are not doing anything! Croatian intelligence services, you are pretending that nothing is happening,” the journalist exclaimed addressing the authorities.

Daria Aslamova is currently on a business trip to the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The most recent attack on her husband could be connected with her reports from the zone of the special military operation. Pravda.Ru will contact the Russian Foreign Ministry with an inquiry regarding the attacks on journalist Robert Valdec in Croatia.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces strike Kyiv centre to obliterate Patriot air defence complex

Eyewitnesses said that explosions could be heard in the centre of Kyiv. Smoke was seen rising above Zhuliany Airport (Kyiv International Airport)

Hypersonic and ballistic missiles used to strike Patriot systems in Kyiv
Russia targets Ukrainian airfields in latest missile strike
Russian forces strike Ukrainian airfields
Lindsey Graham: And the Russians are dying. Best money we've ever spent
Russia has options to respond to deliveries of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine – Lavrov
The US sends troops to Peru. Ukraine to come next Lyuba Lulko German minister: After Erdogan's victory, Turkey should be treated like Russia Anton Kulikov Hybrid warfare and grey zone Costantino Ceoldo
Kyiv lives through major drone attack
Hybrid warfare and grey zone
German minister of Turkish origin says Turkey is like Russia for EU now
German minister of Turkish origin says Turkey is like Russia for EU now
Last materials
Croatian journalist Robert Valdec suffers third Russophobic attack
Ukraine suggests creating demilitarised zone on border with Russia
The US sends troops to Peru. Ukraine to come next
German minister: After Erdogan's victory, Turkey should be treated like Russia
Hybrid warfare and grey zone
Graham's word play: And the Russians are dying. Best money we've ever spent
Russia targets Ukrainian airfields in latest missile strike
Lavrov: Russia can respond to transfer of F-16 fighters to Ukraine
Kyiv experiences major drone attack since the start of hostilities
Hypersonic and ballistic missiles used to strike Patriot systems in Kyiv
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X