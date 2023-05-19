RT editor receives parcel with happy toy, takes it for pencil case

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya media group, revealed that there was a sex toy in the parcel with traces of explosives that she received at her work address.

Photo: фото с личного Инстаграм-аккаунта

Simonyan wrote in her Telegram channel that the parcel came from Hong Kong. There was no bomb inside, she said.

Simonyan also posted a photo of what she found inside the package. The picture depicts an oblong blue item.

"They say this is some sort of a "vibration bullet” for sexual experiences. As for me, this looks like a pencil case. My life is getting more and more exciting,” Simonyan wrote.

Simonyan received the parcel on May 19 in the afternoon. RT editor-in-chief said that there were traces of explosive found on the parcel.