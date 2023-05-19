World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of RT and Rossiya Segodnya media group, revealed that there was a sex toy in the parcel with traces of explosives that she received at her work address.

Simonyan wrote in her Telegram channel that the parcel came from Hong Kong. There was no bomb inside, she said.

Simonyan also posted a photo of what she found inside the package. The picture depicts an oblong blue item.

"They say this is some sort of a "vibration bullet” for sexual experiences. As for me, this looks like a pencil case. My life is getting more and more exciting,” Simonyan wrote.

Simonyan received the parcel on May 19 in the afternoon. RT editor-in-chief said that there were traces of explosive found on the parcel.

