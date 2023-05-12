World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

New case filed following Orenburg carousel accident

Society

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a new criminal case following the carousel incident in the city of Orenburg.

Russia carousel accident

The crime was qualified under Article 238 "Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, which negligently caused serious bodily harm" of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation found that technical maintenance and inspections of the attraction was entrusted to the Centre for the Security of Stationary and Mobile Park Amusements, Water Parks and Equipment for Children's Playgrounds.

Earlier it was reported that the heads of Attraction-Service — the company that provided entertainment services in the park — and Vintage — the company that was responsible for attraction maintenance — were searched.

On May 6, an attraction collapsed in Orenpark park. The incident took place when the carousel was moving with adults and children sitting on chained swings. The Orenburg Mayor office said that the roof of the carousel crashed down due to a technical malfunction in the attraction mechanism. About 20 people were injured, including minor children.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Western weapons get destroyed before they reach Ukraine front line

The Russian Aerospace Forces destroy most of the weapons that the West supplies to the Armed Forces of Ukraine even before they get delivered to the front line

Russian forces destroy most of foreign weapons that get shipped to Ukraine
Video shows wrecked NATO weapons in Bakhmut
Scorched debris of NATO weapons in Bakhmut captured on video
PMC Wagner stays in Bakhmut
Foreign leaders try to make Ukraine start negotiating on Russia's terms
European croissants or more Western arms for Ukraine? That is the question Lyuba Lulko Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction Mahboob A. Khawaja Sanctions are working: Russia does not eat reserves, but builds them up Anton Kulikov
USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose
The fate of European croissants depends on the outcome of Ukrainian crisis
Ukraine gets Storm Shadow long-range missiles from UK
Ukraine gets Storm Shadow long-range missiles from UK
Last materials
New case filed following Orenburg carousel accident
The West continues pouring weapons into Ukraine, but Russia is ready – Kremlin
Ukraine goes on offensive, Russia repels all attacks
European croissants or more Western arms for Ukraine? That is the question
Putin clears up situation with PMC Wagner
Russian forces destroy most of foreign weapons that get shipped to Ukraine
Video shows wrecked NATO weapons in Bakhmut
USA will leave Poland alone with Russia should Ukraine lose
Pakistan Goes to Anarchy and Self-Destruction
Foreign countries launch major campaign to make Ukraine negotiate with Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X