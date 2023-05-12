New case filed following Orenburg carousel accident

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a new criminal case following the carousel incident in the city of Orenburg.

The crime was qualified under Article 238 "Provision of services that do not meet safety requirements, which negligently caused serious bodily harm" of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation found that technical maintenance and inspections of the attraction was entrusted to the Centre for the Security of Stationary and Mobile Park Amusements, Water Parks and Equipment for Children's Playgrounds.

Earlier it was reported that the heads of Attraction-Service — the company that provided entertainment services in the park — and Vintage — the company that was responsible for attraction maintenance — were searched.

On May 6, an attraction collapsed in Orenpark park. The incident took place when the carousel was moving with adults and children sitting on chained swings. The Orenburg Mayor office said that the roof of the carousel crashed down due to a technical malfunction in the attraction mechanism. About 20 people were injured, including minor children.