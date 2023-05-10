Twenty cats feed on their deceased owner in locked apartment for a month

In Kemerovo, 20 cats locked in an apartment were feeding on the body of their deceased owner for a month.

In Kemerovo, dozens of cats found themselves locked in an apartment without food for a whole month after their owner died. The felines were feeding on the woman's body for a month, Mash Siberia Telegram channel says.

The woman was found dead in her apartment after neighbours called the police complaining of unbearable stench in the apartment building.

Police officers pried the door open and entered the apartment, where they found the woman's body and 20 dehydrated cats.

Volunteers are currently looking for new homes for the felines.