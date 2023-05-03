CSKA basketball player suffers serious head injury in restaurant brawl

Alexei Shved, a defender of CSKA basketball club, was hospitalised as a result of a brawl in Moscow on May 2. The basketball player is now feeling better, club President Andrey Vatutin said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: stavkinasport. com/shved-prokommentiroval-rekordnuyu-seriyu-tsska/

An additional examination is being carried out to determine further treatment, he added.

Basketball player Alexei Shved was attacked on May 2. As a result of a brawl that sparked at the entrance to a restaurant in Moscow, the basketball player suffered a head injury. He was subsequently diagnosed with retrograde amnesia, a fracture of the temporal bone and an epidural hematoma.

Three suspects were detained after the brawl.

CSKA basketball defender Alexei Shved reprimanded a noisy company at the restaurant before the fight started.

A group of drunken individuals entered the restaurant and started acting in a rude way with the staff. The 34-year-old athlete reprimanded the men, but they responded obscenely and ridiculed the athlete's hairstyle. Some time later, the basketball player paid the bill and left the restaurant, where the offenders stopped him.