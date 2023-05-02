World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Sambo coach kills boy during training in Azerbaijan

Society

In Azerbaijan, a sambo coach beat a seven-year-old boy to death during training, Caliber.az said on May 2.

Sambo coach kills boy during training in Azerbaijan
Photo: ru.wikipedia.org

The incident took place at a sports school in the city of Sumgayit. Coach Mehman Khalilov, who beat the boy, is the bronze medalist of Second European Games.

The CCTV video shows the coach dragging the boy by his hair and kicking him brutally in front of other children. The boy suffered a broken neck and died at hospital.

Click here to see the video on Pravda.Ru Telegram channel. Warning! The video is extremely disturbing!

Khalilov was detained. A criminal case has been initiated on the intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm that caused victim's death by negligence.

The City Attorney's Office is investigating the incident.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
