World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Prisoner transport vehicle with prisoners inside gets into car crash and overturns

Society

In Yekaterinburg, a prisoner transport vehicle with inmates inside got into a car accident and overturned.

Prisoner transport vehicle with prisoners inside gets into car crash and overturns

The video from the scene shows the van lying on its side with its hatch is open.

According to eyewitnesses, the van was racing with rotating beacons on before it crashed into a Chevrolet. The impact caused the van to overrun and land on its side. Five prisoners and four security officers got out of the vehicle through the roof hatch.

Two prisoners were hospitalised. One of them had his leg broken.

The car crash took place when the police vehicle was transporting the prisoners to various penal colonies. The chevrolet driver said that he could see the lights of the police van at the last moment and failed to react properly.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia's Federal Security Bureau exposes new documents about Adolf Hitler's suicide

The Federal Security Bureau of Russia (FSB) published new documents from the archive about Hitler's suicide. The documents contain memories of former commander of the mortar regiment Arthur Schwartz

FSB of Russia exposes new documents about Hitler's suicide
Kremlin responds to Putin assassination reports in Western media
Kremlin responds to reports about Ukraine plans to assassinate Putin
Ukraine wants to make May month of blood and tears in Russia
5 Things More Important than a Discord Pentagon Leak
Five Things More Important than a Discord Pentagon Leak Guy Somerset Ukraine pledges to stage month of blood and tears in Russia in May Anton Kulikov The grain deal: Kremlin decides Russian sovereignty issue Lyuba Lulko
Turkish President Erdogan live TV appearance sparks rumours about his health
Russian Deputy Prime Minister shows video of destruction in Bakhmut
Russian Deputy Prime Minister shows video of destruction in Bakhmut
Last materials
Russian Deputy Prime Minister shows destruction in Bakhmut
Five Things More Important than a Discord Pentagon Leak
Ukraine pledges to stage month of blood and tears in Russia in May
FSB of Russia exposes new documents about Hitler's suicide
Turkish officials describe Recep Erdogan's health condition
Kremlin responds to Putin assassination reports in Western media
Wild West America…The Great Accidental Shootout
MiG-31 fighter jet crashes during training flight
Demand for gold breaks record in 2022 as Russians buy 75 tons of bullion
Azov* plans to seize small Russian towns during Ukraine's counteroffensive
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X