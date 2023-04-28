Prisoner transport vehicle with prisoners inside gets into car crash and overturns

In Yekaterinburg, a prisoner transport vehicle with inmates inside got into a car accident and overturned.

The video from the scene shows the van lying on its side with its hatch is open.

According to eyewitnesses, the van was racing with rotating beacons on before it crashed into a Chevrolet. The impact caused the van to overrun and land on its side. Five prisoners and four security officers got out of the vehicle through the roof hatch.

Two prisoners were hospitalised. One of them had his leg broken.

The car crash took place when the police vehicle was transporting the prisoners to various penal colonies. The chevrolet driver said that he could see the lights of the police van at the last moment and failed to react properly.