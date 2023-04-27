World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

FSB of Russia exposes new documents about Hitler's suicide

Society

The Federal Security Bureau of Russia (FSB) published new documents from the archive about Hitler's suicide. The documents contain memories of former commander of the mortar regiment Arthur Schwartz, who was in the same cell with Führer's adjutant Otto Günsche, RIA Novosti reports.

FSB of Russia exposes new documents about Hitler's suicide

Günsche, who was arrested in May 1945, told his cellmate about the Führer's broken mental balance. Hitler strongly refused to be held captive either alive or dead, and he decided to commit suicide. Only a few people close to Hitler knew about this intention.

After Hitler and his wife Eva Braun committed suicide, their bodies were taken out of the bomb shelter to the courtyard through an emergency exit on April 30, 1945. The bodies were doused with gasoline and burnt, Günsche said. He saw Eva's face as her body was on a stretcher, but Hitler's head was covered up with a blanket. However, his adjutant recognised Hitler's trousers, socks and boots.

Günsche then went to the shelter, as the burning of the bodies had a strong impression on him. There was a driver, a pilot and Hitler's valet staying there.

After the end of the Great Patriotic War, his close associates were taken to the prison of the NKVD of the USSR, located in Moscow.

Daily routine in the Fuhrerbunker

Schwartz recollected the daily routine in the Fuhrerbunker in the last days of the Nazi regime:

"Hitler would sleep before 13 o'clock, then would have breakfast and work on the line and have meetings. Then, at about 16:30, he would listen to reports about the situation on the front and the meetings would then continue. At 21-22:00 he'd have dinner, then rest before midnight and have discussions about the fronts before 03:00 a.m. Afterwards, Hitler would have tea and work before 07:00 a.m.," Schwartz said.

According to Günsche's memories that Schwartz reproduced Hitler was acting in such a way that one could think that his mental balance was completely shattered. In addition to the news about the failure in the operation to break through the circle around Berlin, Hitler was very much affected by the telegram from (Vice-Chancellor of Germany) Goering, in which the latter appointed himself as his successor. The news of Himmler's unauthorized negotiations came as devastating news to Hitler as well.

On April 28, 1945, Hitler learned that Reichsführer Himmler offered Germany's surrender to Western Allied forces. Hitler ordered to arrest Himmler for treason.

Günsche also told Schwartz why, in his opinion, Hitler married Eva Braun at the very last moment before his suicide.

"According to Adjutant Günsche, Hitler married only because he had the intention to commit suicide. Otherwise, he would not have married, because, being the Fuhrer of the empire, he looked at himself as a mystical person,” Schwartz testified.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces disrupt rotation of Ukrainian unit in DPR

The Russian forces have disrupted the rotation of a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Maryinka area in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)

Russian forces disrupt rotation of Ukrainian unit in DPR
Azov* plans to seize small Russian towns during Ukraine's counteroffensive
Azov plans to take civilians in small Russian towns hostage during counteroffensive
Ukraine entitled to destroy everything Crimea. Russia responds
MiG-31 fighter jet turns into fireball and crashes
Wild West America…The Great Accidental Shootout Guy Somerset The grain deal: Kremlin decides Russian sovereignty issue Lyuba Lulko Plant of the Mother of God: What is the competitor of the queen of flowers - the rose? Marina Lebedeva
Wild West America…The Great Accidental Shootout
Russia to take responsive measures should its assets in foreign countries be frozen
Russians buy 75 tons of gold bullion in 20222
Russians buy 75 tons of gold bullion in 20222
Last materials
FSB of Russia exposes new documents about Hitler's suicide
Turkish officials describe Recep Erdogan's health condition
Kremlin responds to Putin assassination reports in Western media
Wild West America…The Great Accidental Shootout
MiG-31 fighter jet crashes during training flight
Demand for gold breaks record in 2022 as Russians buy 75 tons of bullion
Azov* plans to seize small Russian towns during Ukraine's counteroffensive
Putin signs decree on retaliatory measures should Russian assets be frozen in foreign states
Russian forces disrupt rotation of Ukrainian unit in DPR
Ukraine says it has right to scorch Crimea and Russia's other new regions out
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X