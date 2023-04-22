Minus 10 years: Hair dye shades that perfectly cover gray hair

Trisha Cuskrove, a specialist at L'Oréal Professionnel, shared her advice on choosing the perfect hair dye shades to cover gray hair. According to her, certain colors are suitable for any hair type.

The specialist notes that neutral shades that do not contrast with the natural color of the roots are the most successful. For example, these can be

white,

caramel,

and wheat

blonde. Silver, lavender, ash

gray,

neutral brown,

coffee,

and chocolate shades

are also considered successful.

However, according to Cuskrove, the most common mistake is choosing a hair dye that is too dark. She emphasizes that as hair loses its pigment, the skin becomes paler. Therefore, a softer and more gentle shade that matches the natural color of the hair before gray appeared may be a more suitable choice.

