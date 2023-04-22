Minus 10 years: Hair dye shades that perfectly cover gray hair

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Trisha Cuskrove, a specialist at L'Oréal Professionnel, shared her advice on choosing the perfect hair dye shades to cover gray hair. According to her, certain colors are suitable for any hair type.

The specialist notes that neutral shades that do not contrast with the natural color of the roots are the most successful. For example, these can be

  • white,
  • caramel,
  • and wheat

blonde. Silver, lavender, ash

  • gray,
  • neutral brown,
  • coffee,
  • and chocolate shades

are also considered successful.

However, according to Cuskrove, the most common mistake is choosing a hair dye that is too dark. She emphasizes that as hair loses its pigment, the skin becomes paler. Therefore, a softer and more gentle shade that matches the natural color of the hair before gray appeared may be a more suitable choice.

Marie Claire quotes Cuskrove as saying, "I think the most common mistake is choosing a hair dye that is too dark. It's important to remember that as our hair loses pigment, our skin becomes paler. A softer color than what you had before going gray is probably the best."

Author`s name Angela Antonova
