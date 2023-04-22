The male gender will go crazy: Choreographer on beautiful buttocks without workouts

Choreographer and professional dancer Polina Dubkova shared her secrets on how to achieve perfect buttocks without strict diets and intense workouts at the gym.

According to the expert, there is no need for exhausting workouts and diets. Instead, she recommends maintaining a good water balance and doing a set of simple exercises at home.

"It's worth giving up any sweet soda drinks - they ruin your skin and have a negative effect on your figure as a whole. It is necessary to take care of your health, as the external condition of the body is a reflection of the internal," emphasizes the choreographer.

In addition to this, you can add stretching after each workout. Doing it two to three times a week is enough to see results, according to the expert.

"Stretching will help maintain the gracefulness of your figure and soft lines, and gain flexibility. Moreover, it will allow you to develop the ability to move smoothly and freely in everyday life," advises Dubkova.