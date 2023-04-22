World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

The male gender will go crazy: Choreographer on beautiful buttocks without workouts

Society » Sex, relationship

Choreographer and professional dancer Polina Dubkova shared her secrets on how to achieve perfect buttocks without strict diets and intense workouts at the gym.

The male gender will go crazy: Choreographer on beautiful buttocks without workouts

According to the expert, there is no need for exhausting workouts and diets. Instead, she recommends maintaining a good water balance and doing a set of simple exercises at home.

"It's worth giving up any sweet soda drinks - they ruin your skin and have a negative effect on your figure as a whole. It is necessary to take care of your health, as the external condition of the body is a reflection of the internal," emphasizes the choreographer.

In addition to this, you can add stretching after each workout. Doing it two to three times a week is enough to see results, according to the expert.

"Stretching will help maintain the gracefulness of your figure and soft lines, and gain flexibility. Moreover, it will allow you to develop the ability to move smoothly and freely in everyday life," advises Dubkova.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

7 Scientific Reasons We Love Big Butts
Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Popular
Ukraine crisis development confirms destruction of NATO bunker

Neither Russian nor American authorities say anything about the missile attack on the Lviv region of Ukraine that took place on March 9. However, one can see consequences of that attack in NATO's changing policy

Kinzhal missile strike on NATO bunker - Why is everyone silent?
Stoltenberg says NATO ready to welcome Ukraine. Moscow responds
Stoltenberg: NATO ready for Ukraine. Moscow responds
German Defence Minister admits Ukraine may attack Russia
Russian Su-34 aircraft accidentally drops powerful air bomb on Belgorod
Kinzhal missile strike on NATO bunker - Why is everyone silent? Lyuba Lulko Plant of the Mother of God: What is the competitor of the queen of flowers - the rose? Marina Lebedeva Two reasons why Russia launched special military operation in Ukraine Babu Ranganathan
Russian engineers build jet-propelled FPV UAV
Last materials
Absolutely not: What water can and cannot be used for watering plants in the garden plot
Can't avoid gaining weight: three Zodiac signs that are prone to obesity
Kinzhal missile strike on NATO bunker - Why is everyone silent?
To make raspberry sweet: what needs to be done to get a super harvest
There are only three significant justifications: a psychologist named valid reasons for a man's life supported by a woman
Why do cats like valerian?
Russia designs jet-propelled FPV drone
German Defence Minister: Ukraine may conduct operations in Russia
Fried potatoes will be golden and crispy, not mushy: 3 main secrets
Stoltenberg says NATO ready to welcome Ukraine. Moscow responds
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X