World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Tasty and sweet: what to fertilize tomatoes with in July?

Society

According to horticulturist Tatiana Shchedrina, in July, tomatoes need to be fertilized with phosphorus-potassium fertilizers to start the active ripening process.

Tasty and sweet: what to fertilize tomatoes with in July?

"Potassium is responsible for several important factors. It ensures that the fruits are plump, tasty, red, and sweet. The plant becomes more drought-resistant and stress-resistant. Potassium is contained in wood ash, which is a traditional fertilizer, but it's more convenient to use potassium humate for irrigation," she said in a new video on her YouTube channel.

Shchedrina emphasized that this is a very economical fertilizer: one liter of potassium humate can be used to make one thousand liters of working solution. It can be applied every 2-3 weeks on moist soil.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Tomato Care: How to Prune, Water, Support, and Fertilize for JUICY Tomatoes
Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
*
Popular
Video: Woman attacks teen girl for wearing skimpy swimsuit on public beach

In Yaroslavl, a woman assaulted a teenage girl who was sunbathing on a river beach in a swimsuit that appeared to be too provocative to her

Woman attacks teen girl on the beach over her skimpy swimsuit – Video
Russian forces to destroy all gatherings of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine
Lavrov: All gatherings of Western generals in Ukraine will be destroyed
Division of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems takes up combat duty in Belarus
As Russia deploys nuclear arms in Belarus, Poland asks NATO for US nukes
Racial issues take France to the verge of massive social explosion Lyuba Lulko Ethnic Enclaves: The Fulcrum of Imperium Guy Somerset The Curious Case of Mr. Putin Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Russian ice hockey player arrested in Poland for espionage
Ethnic Enclaves: The Fulcrum of Imperium
France on the brink of major social explosion
France on the brink of major social explosion
Last materials
Tasty and sweet: what to fertilize tomatoes with in July?
Racial issues take France to the verge of massive social explosion
Ethnic Enclaves: The Fulcrum of Imperium
Division of S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile systems takes up combat duty in Belarus
Poland wants US weapons deployed ASAP
Woman attacks teen girl on the beach over her skimpy swimsuit – Video
Russian forces to destroy all gatherings of foreign mercenaries in Ukraine
Russian ice hockey player arrested in Poland for espionage
Russia's missile strike on Kramatorsk: 'Soldiers under the rubble all over'
The Curious Case of Mr. Putin
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy