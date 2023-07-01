Tasty and sweet: what to fertilize tomatoes with in July?

According to horticulturist Tatiana Shchedrina, in July, tomatoes need to be fertilized with phosphorus-potassium fertilizers to start the active ripening process.

"Potassium is responsible for several important factors. It ensures that the fruits are plump, tasty, red, and sweet. The plant becomes more drought-resistant and stress-resistant. Potassium is contained in wood ash, which is a traditional fertilizer, but it's more convenient to use potassium humate for irrigation," she said in a new video on her YouTube channel.

Shchedrina emphasized that this is a very economical fertilizer: one liter of potassium humate can be used to make one thousand liters of working solution. It can be applied every 2-3 weeks on moist soil.