There are only three significant justifications: a psychologist named valid reasons for a man's life supported by a woman

Family psychologist Tatiana Zhuravleva identifies three main reasons that can explain why a man depends on a woman. She notes that although such dependence may be the result of an agreement between both parties, in most cases it arises unilaterally and is associated with job loss, difficult life circumstances, and health problems.

Zhuravleva believes that a temporary situation in which a woman takes responsibility for the financial support of the entire family is not critical. However, she emphasizes that it is important to establish clear time frames if such responsibility lies with the man. For example, in the case of an illness that a man cannot influence, such a situation may be impractical.