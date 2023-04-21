Why do cats like valerian?

If you've ever given your cat valerian or seen them go crazy over it, you may wonder: why do cats love this plant supplement so much?

As it turns out, the answer to this question lies in the volatile nitrogenous compound known as actinidine, which is found in the roots of valerian and in kiwi fruit. This substance has an excitatory effect on practically all felines, including tigers and lions. Therefore, valerian can be an effective tool for attracting cats if you work at a zoo.

Cats are not only sensitive to actinidine, but they are also attracted to the scent of nepetalactone, an essential oil found in catnip. Interestingly, the scent of nepetalactone is similar to the smell of a substance found in cat urine and pheromones. This may explain why many cats are so strongly drawn to items that smell like human urine.

Additionally, not all cats react to valerian in the same way. Some may become aggressive when in a state of excitement caused by valerian, while others may become calm and relaxed. Therefore, if you plan on using valerian for your cat, be sure to observe their reaction and make sure it is safe for them.