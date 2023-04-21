Fried potatoes will be golden and crispy, not mushy: 3 main secrets

Many inexperienced cooks struggle with frying potatoes: instead of a perfect side dish with a golden crust, they end up with an unappetizing "mush". However, if you know a few simple tricks, you can easily make this dish.

Firstly, you should not stir the potatoes too often with a spatula. Ideally, you should do this no more than 4 times during the entire frying process.

Secondly, it is better to add salt at the end of cooking, as the potatoes may release liquid which, combined with the oil, can result in the dish being stewed.

There is also one more tricky secret: remove excess starch from the sliced potatoes before frying by placing them in cold water for 15-20 minutes.