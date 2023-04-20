World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Not many people know about the secret capabilities of a car's windshield

Society

Not everyone knows that modern car windshields have a range of capabilities in addition to the heating wires that are on them.

Not many people know about the secret capabilities of a car's windshield

For example, about 70% of recent cars are equipped with athermic glass, which can allow the optimal amount of light and heat into the cabin for the comfort of the driver and passengers. Comparing them to Russian "Zhigulis", you can see a significant difference. There is also a special silver ion coating on the glass that helps maintain the temperature inside the car in any natural conditions and prevents fogging and even "freezing" of the windshield.

But that's not all the capabilities of the triple-layer glass. For example, built-in antennas, lidars, and sensors in the windshield make cars increasingly advanced. If your car is not yet trained to read road signs, brake automatically, and see obstacles on the road, then advanced radars may still be a dream for you.

However, the antenna, which is often represented by thin metallized wires, can be found in almost every windshield. Sometimes it looks like a separate miniature structure that is embedded in the glass using printing technologies. This means that the audio system signal can be received directly from the car window, although many people do not think about it because this technology is invisible to the eye.

Some car manufacturers add additional elements to the car body, such as antennas. One such element is "fins," which are most often located on the rear part of the car roof.

However, a more important element necessary for driver and passenger safety in case of an accident is the windshield. To prevent shards from flying around in a crash, the glass is made with a special film that is rolled into multiple layers of triplex. Thus, the glass does not shatter into small pieces, but only becomes damaged in the most affected areas.

In addition, you can notice a black ornamental pattern called frits along the edges of the windshield. They prevent direct sunlight and reduce the reflection effect that can be caused by the play of light on the joints of the body with the windshield. Frits protect the driver from being blinded.

Furthermore, the windshield has other functions that may surprise the car owner. It can transmit information from the projection display, change colors in case of a front collision danger, and even darken during sudden flashes of light.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Wipe your Car Windshield with Shaving Cream and WATCH WHAT HAPPENS 💥
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Popular
Ukrainian troops retreat from strategically important defence hub in Donetsk

The Armed Forces of Ukraine retreated from the strategically important defense hub between Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk) and Seversk

Ukrainian forces retreat from strategic defence hub in DPR
Member of 2014 Odessa massacre annihilated in Bakhmut
PMC Wagner annihilate Ukrainian militant, who took part in 2014 Odessa massacre
Russian forces have enough power for surprise attack on Ukrainian troops
Ukraine runs out of rockets for Buk and S-300 systems
Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions Lyuba Lulko Let us learn from Indigenous peoples Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Camelot Redux — JFK, Jr. For President Guy Somerset
Ukrainian forces explode four high-rise buildings as they retreat from Bakhmut
Last materials
White socks will dazzle: just try this method
Flash of light in night sky above Kyiv: UFO, NASA satellite or IRIS-T?
Russian Pacific Fleet to have new commander
The fridge may emit a pleasant scent: what homemakers should do
Two proven methods to remove yellow stains from a toilet, as recommended by experienced homemakers
Bedding will fresh aroma: how to get rid of stale odors
Car headlights will shine like new with this simple tool
How to clean car interior without professional services
Ways to use banana peel in everyday life
Threat of oncology: sports activities with wireless headphones discredited
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X