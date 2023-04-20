White socks will dazzle: just try this method

White socks may look stylish, but they can quickly become dirty and difficult to completely clean. However, there is an unusual but proven method that can help restore the original whiteness of your socks.

First, wash the socks with laundry soap, paying special attention to the most soiled areas. Then, place the socks in a plastic bag.

Next, put the bag with the socks in the microwave for two minutes, setting it at maximum power. It's important not to overheat the socks to avoid damaging the fabric.

After the cycle is complete, take the socks out of the microwave and rinse them in water to remove soap and dirt residue. This method can also help to remove stains from kitchen towels, as reported on the missus.ru portal.

Keep in mind that this method is only suitable for white socks and fabrics, so it's not recommended to use it on colored items. Additionally, be sure to take safety precautions when using the microwave.