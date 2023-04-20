Expensive air fresheners are worthless. There is cheap remedy

Many housewives buy special expensive products in household chemical stores to improve the smell in the toilet. However, there is a budget and effective way to achieve the desired result.

According to repairshome.ru, ordinary and cheapest toothpaste can help freshen the air. To do this, you need to make several holes in the tube and place it under the toilet tank cover. With each flush, the air will be filled with a pleasant aroma. Additionally, toothpaste will help maintain the plumbing.

The advantage of this method lies in minimal costs. One tube of toothpaste will last for a long time, which significantly saves money.