Trash cans with holes: Hotel life hack for your home

In hotels, you can often see trash cans with holes. Many people don't know that this design significantly simplifies the use of containers.

According to makaronina.ru, garbage bags never get stuck in these "holey" buckets.

You can make such holes yourself by drilling a few holes in the side of the garbage bin.

Holes will provide air circulation inside the bin, making it easy and simple to remove even a full garbage bag. The bag will not stick to the walls of the container. It will not tear either.