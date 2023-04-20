What things are unnecessary in the bathroom?

The space in the bathroom is usually used to the fullest by the hostesses. However, there are things that are better not to be stored there.

First of all, toothbrushes should be removed from the bathroom, as humidity can contribute to the development of bacteria in their bristles, which in turn can cause gum inflammation and stomatitis.

In addition, skincare products also do not tolerate a humid environment very well, so they should not be left in the bathroom.

Fluffy items also do not like humidity, so it is better to store them in a room with dry air. To avoid the appearance of mold and mildew, towels and bathrobes should be thoroughly dried and folded in a closet.