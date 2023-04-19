The fridge may emit a pleasant scent: what homemakers should do

To get rid of unpleasant odors in the fridge, caused by something going bad, can be quite challenging. However, a simple solution can help, and the ingredients are available to most homemakers.

You will need thread, baking soda, toilet paper, or dry, dense napkins. Cut the paper into squares and wrap the edges to make envelopes. Pour some baking soda into each envelope and wrap it with thread to make small bags.

Place the bags on the corners of each shelf in the refrigerator. They will quickly absorb any excess odors and help maintain freshness.

As reported by the repairshome.ru portal, if the odor was very strong, it is recommended to wash the fridge with a solution of vinegar beforehand.