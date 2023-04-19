World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Two proven methods to remove yellow stains from a toilet, as recommended by experienced homemakers

Society

Sometimes, a noticeable yellow streak can appear on a toilet bowl. To remove it, tried-and-true cleaning methods such as a mixture of vinegar and baking soda can be used.

According to missus.ru, to do this, mix a cup of vinegar with a spoonful of baking soda and apply it to the affected area, leaving it for 10 minutes. Then, the yellow stains can be removed using a toilet brush. This method not only eliminates unsightly stains but also kills germs, protecting the plumbing from unpleasant odors.

In addition, another reliable option is sweet soda. To do this, pour the drink onto the yellow streak and leave it for 15 minutes, then proceed with cleaning.

3 ways to clean brown stubborn stains and limescale from toilet bowl
Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
