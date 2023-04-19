World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
How to clean car interior without professional services

Society

Car enthusiasts know that getting a professional car interior cleaning can be both time and money consuming. However, a reader of Za Rulem Magazine shared a garage lifehack on how to clean the seats of your car quickly and inexpensively.

To tackle the task of home upholstery cleaning, you will need a power drill, a brush, and laundry detergent.

"I purchased the cheapest brush for 40 rubles, cut off the handle, and inserted it into the chuck of the power drill. Then, I mixed water with laundry detergent, wet the seat, and began cleaning it with my improvised tool. The result was simply stunning: the seats looked like new," the magazine wrote.

