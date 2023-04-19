Car headlights will shine like new with this simple tool

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
A lot of drivers encounter the problem of dimmed and less bright headlights as they age. There are now many polishing products available, but they can be quite expensive. However, Svoimi Rukami (translates into English as 'DIY') website offers a simple and very cheap way to clean headlights of your car. This method will clean your headlights as well as any commercial chemical can.

You will only need four ingredients: a quarter of a soap bar, three tablespoons of toothpaste, juice from half a lemon, and a tablespoon of baking soda.

"Mix all the ingredients until you get a paste-like mixture. Then, give your headlights a good rub  with the paste for several minutes using the rough side of the sponge. After that, apply toothpaste to the soft side of the sponge and rework the headlights. Use a clean towel to remove the paste and you're done," the website wrote.

