World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Bedding will fresh aroma: how to get rid of stale odors

Society » Family

To prevent your bedding from developing an unpleasant odor, it is important to follow a few recommendations. Firstly, it is best not to store your bedding in a wardrobe with shoes. Secondly, avoid putting it on a damp shelf. It is also better not to keep your sets in places where dust accumulates.

Bedding will fresh aroma: how to get rid of stale odors

If pillowcases and sheets have acquired a stale odor, try to use baking soda and vinegar for help.

As reported by Yoki.Ru, 250 grams of baking soda added to the detergent compartment of your washing machine will remove not only unpleasant odors, but also stubborn stains.

Vinegar can be used as a supplement to the detergent. Simply pour about 50 ml of the solution into the compartment and wash the clothes, selecting the desired mode.

It is worth noting that there may be a lingering vinegar smell on the laundry. To remove it, let garments dry outside and not fold them until the aroma is completely gone.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

5 Ways To ELIMINATE Household Odors | Simple Odor Removal Tips
Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Popular
Ukrainian forces explode four high-rise buildings as they retreat from Bakhmut

The Armed Forces of Ukraine blew up four nine-storeyed apartment blocs as they were retreating from the settlement of Tsvetmet on the outskirts of Bakhmut

Ukrainian forces explode four high-rise buildings as they retreat from Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces retreat from strategic defence hub in DPR
Ukrainian troops retreat from strategically important defence hub in Donetsk
Russian forces have enough power for surprise attack on Ukrainian troops
Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions Lyuba Lulko Let us learn from Indigenous peoples Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Camelot Redux — JFK, Jr. For President Guy Somerset
Grain imports from Ukraine for Europe to be banned
Grain imports from Ukraine for Europe to be banned
Last materials
Two proven methods to remove yellow stains from a toilet, as recommended by experienced homemakers
Bedding will fresh aroma: how to get rid of stale odors
Car headlights will shine like new with this simple tool
How to clean car interior without professional services
Ways to use banana peel in everyday life
Threat of oncology: sports activities with wireless headphones discredited
For blood quality and men's health: which vegetables need to be boiled
Disgusting: What ingredients one should always avoid in meat chop recipes
Member of 2014 Odessa massacre annihilated in Bakhmut
Ukraine runs out of rockets for Buk and S-300 systems
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X