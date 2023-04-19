Bedding will fresh aroma: how to get rid of stale odors

To prevent your bedding from developing an unpleasant odor, it is important to follow a few recommendations. Firstly, it is best not to store your bedding in a wardrobe with shoes. Secondly, avoid putting it on a damp shelf. It is also better not to keep your sets in places where dust accumulates.

If pillowcases and sheets have acquired a stale odor, try to use baking soda and vinegar for help.

As reported by Yoki.Ru, 250 grams of baking soda added to the detergent compartment of your washing machine will remove not only unpleasant odors, but also stubborn stains.

Vinegar can be used as a supplement to the detergent. Simply pour about 50 ml of the solution into the compartment and wash the clothes, selecting the desired mode.

It is worth noting that there may be a lingering vinegar smell on the laundry. To remove it, let garments dry outside and not fold them until the aroma is completely gone.