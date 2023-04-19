World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ways to use banana peel in everyday life

Experienced housewives know that banana peels should not be thrown away because of their beneficial properties that can be useful in everyday life.

Ways to use banana peel in everyday life

This can be especially helpful in caring for leather shoes, as shoes rubbed with banana peels instead of store-bought products will look new for many years.

In addition, banana peels can be useful in cooking. According to our colleagues at "Makaronina," the texture of meat can be made softer, more fragrant, and juicier with the help of banana peels. To do this, the peel should be placed in an oven-safe dish with the outer side facing down, and the meat should be placed inside.

Furthermore, banana peels can be used as a plant fertilizer. To make it suitable for this purpose, it should be dried and ground into a powder.

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
