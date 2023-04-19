Two-year-old boy hospitalised after drinking toilet bowl cleaner

A two-year-old boy drank toilet bowl cleaner, SHOT Telegram channel reports.

According to the channel, the child was hospitalized to the toxicology department of the Moscow Children's Hospital with a chemical burn of the upper section of the digestive tract — the oral cavity and esophagus.

Police officers work with the child's family. Circumstances of the incident are yet to be clarified.

Drinking domestic chemical products, such as bleach or toilet cleaner may cause serious burning to the mouth, throat, oesophagus and stomach. Chemicals also cause damage to internal organs. A lethal outcome may also happen.

It is strongly recommended to call for help immediately. Causing the person to vomit may only intensify the damage from the swallowed acid.