Disgusting: What ingredients one should always avoid in meat chop recipes

Most homemakers still adhere to the Soviet recipe for meat chops, the essence of which is to use as much of meat in the recipe as possible.

However, modern chefs consider some ingredients unnecessary. For example, no restaurant chef would add bread soaked in milk or water to minced meat.

In addition, breadcrumbs and garlic, which were previously recommended to be added to the meat for juiciness, are considered unacceptable. As for seasoning, modern recipes only include salt and pepper.

The key to juicy, fluffy, and tasty meat chops is a large amount of onion and coarsely chopped garlic. It is recommended to use 600 grams of onions per one kilogram of minced meat. There will be no peculiar onion flavour in meat chops, so there is no need to be afraid of this ingredient.