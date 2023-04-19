World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Not many people know why toilet paper should be placed in a closet

Society » Family

When clothes are stored in a closet for a long period of time, they can often develop a specific, unpleasant odor. There can be several reasons for this, with the most common being that the furniture itself has aged. This can often be the case with wooden items that were made in the Soviet era and have since deteriorated.

Another reason for the unpleasant smell is that damp clothing, which has not been completely dried, is stored in the closet after washing. Since the air in the closed space does not circulate, it is not surprising that the clothes begin to absorb moisture, and along with it, odors.

Fortunately, there is one simple and chemical-free method to eliminate the unpleasant odor. All you need to do is place a roll of toilet paper on one of the shelves in your closet. This hygienic item will absorb the excess moisture and unwanted smells.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
