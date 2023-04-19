Penny funds will help to clean the sofa from greasy spots

It is much more challenging to remove stains from soft furniture compared to plastic surfaces, and it requires the use of expensive household chemicals or natural remedies. Fortunately, there are several ways to eliminate these stubborn stains.

One effective method for dealing with greasy marks is using salt or starch. To apply this method, sprinkle salt or starch on the affected area and let it sit for a few minutes. Then, gently shake off the residue, and the stain should be gone. This technique works best on fresh stains, but it can still be effective on older stains, depending on the severity of the damage.

If you prefer to use store-bought cleaners, there are many options available that can help remove soft furniture stains. Be sure to read the label carefully and test the product on a small, inconspicuous area before applying it to the entire stain.

In addition to these methods, prevention is also key to avoiding soft furniture stains. Covering the furniture with protective covers or regularly cleaning it with a vacuum cleaner can help keep it in good condition and prevent stains from setting in.