Russian State Archive publishes photos from the crash site of Yuri Gagarin's death

Russian State Archive exposes photos from site of Yuri Gagarin's death

The Russian State Archive of Scientific and Technical Documentation published photographs from the site where first man in space Yuri Gagarin was killed in an air crash. The photographs were posted on the website of the Archive.

The photos show the debris of the fuselage of the MiG-15UTI two-seated training aircraft, which Gagarin and military pilot Vladimir Seregin were flying. The photographs are dated from March 28, 1968, the day after the crash.

Gagarin and Seregin were killed on March 27, 1968, near the village of Novoselovo, Kirzhachsky District, Vladimir Region, during a training flight.

In December 2022, the archive of the Cosmonaut Training Center declassified Yuri Gagarin's personal file. The document includes a questionnaire, a table of military service, family data, a list of positions in the cosmonaut corps and other information.

