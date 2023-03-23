World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Anthrax cases in Russia: Two patients hospitalised in Moscow region

Society

Two patients who were hospitalised with suspected anthrax did not reveal the disease, spokespeople for the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region said.

Anthrax cases in Russia: Two patients hospitalised in Moscow region

On March 22, it was reported that two friends who came to the Moscow region from Chuvashia republic were hospitalized with symptoms of anthrax.

"A full range of medical studies was carried out, samples were taken and sent to lab analysis. Preliminary tests have not confirmed the presence of anthrax,” the Ministry of Health said.

First cases of anthrax were reported in Russia on March 15. The infected people were said to be a married couple. The husband became infected while cutting a bull carcass. The man managed to sell about half a ton of the infected meat.

Reference: 

Anthrax is an infection caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis. It can occur in four forms: skin, lungs, intestinal, and injection. Symptom onset occurs between one day and more than two months after the infection is contracted. The mortality rates from anthrax vary, depending on exposure, and are approximately 20% for cutaneous anthrax without antibiotics and 25 - 75% for gastrointestinal anthrax; inhalation anthrax has a fatality rate that is 80% or higher.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Editorial Team
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Deja vu: Zelensky comes to Bakhmut on the eve of defeat,

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky decorated soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the line of contact in Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk)

Zelensky decorates Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut. The end is near
Video: Russian Lancet kamikaze drone strikes Ukrainian tank
Video: Russian Lancet kamikaze drone strikes Ukrainian tank
Russian pilots who downed MQ-9 Reaper over Black Sea tell their story
Ukrainian drones attack Sevastopol, Crimea, but Russian military women shoot them down
Zelensky decorates Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut. The end is near Lyuba Lulko Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin change the world to multipolar in three days Olga Lebedeva Ukrainian Afterglow: French Pension Crisis! Guy Somerset
Russian military destroy two hangars with Ukrainian arms and ammo near Odessa
UK claims Russia wrong about depleted uranium shells as they are not nuclear
Putin and Xi have three days to change the world
Putin and Xi have three days to change the world
Last materials
Anthrax cases in Russia: Two patients hospitalised in Moscow region
Ukrainian general announces counteroffensive on Bakhmut
Dmitry Medvedev: Nuclear apocalypse threat has grown
Zelensky decorates Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut. The end is near
Russian pilots who downed MQ-9 Reaper over Black Sea tell their story
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin change the world to multipolar in three days
Video: Russian Lancet kamikaze drone strikes Ukrainian tank
Russian forces strike two hangars with weapons and ammo near Odessa
UK accuses Russia of disinformation: Depleted uranium shells not nuclear
Two military women shoot down two Ukrainian UAVs during attack on Sevastopol
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X