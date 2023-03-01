Special military operation may last for years and even decades

Political scientist Sergei Markov believes that the special operation in Ukraine may last for decades, as the people of Russia have repeatedly demonstrated their resistance to declining living standards.

Sergei Markov, director of the Institute for Political Studies, noted that the special military operation lasts a lot longer that many originally thought.

"There is no end in sight,” the political scientist wrote on social media, adding that there is a coalition of 50 countries that oppose Russia in the conflict.

According to him, large Western states suffer little damage from the conflict in Ukraine.

"Geopolitically, the US and the EU have undoubtedly won. They have consolidated their positions. They have showed it to the whole world that they can even indirectly stop the second largest army of the world - a nuclear power's army,” Markov said.

The political scientist believes that the United States and European countries will gain the upper hand anyway.

"Russia has chosen the way of struggle that excludes chances for Western countries to lose: they can either win or bring everything to a draw,” Markov wrote.

Russia, just like Ukraine, is capable of conducting confrontation for many years ahead, he added.

The conflict may end if one of the parties suffers a significant defeat.

If the Russian army succeeds in capturing several large cities of Ukraine, this will create prerequisites for the demilitarisation of Ukraine. At the same time, it is possible that Russia may lose in the conflict too.