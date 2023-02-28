World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Fighter jets scrambled after unidentified flying object detected over St.Petersburg

Society

Fighter jets were scrambled after an unidentified flying object was detected in the sky over St. Petersburg.

Fighter jets scrambled after unidentified flying object detected over St.Petersburg

The unidentified flying object was spotted 160-200 kilometres from St. Petersburg. The Defence Ministry reported the information to St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport, Fontanka publication said.

In this regard, according to the established procedure, the St. Petersburg air harbour stopped accepting aircraft. All takeoffs were delayed as well.

According to 112 Telegram channel, the object looked like a large unmanned aerial vehicle. Su-35 and Mig-31 fighter jets took off to look into the situation.

The city authorities said that Pulkovo announced a delay of flights up to 12 hours.

The Carpet plan was implemented. The plan requires immediate landing or withdrawal of ​​all airborne aircraft from the area (save for military and rescue aircraft). The Carpet plan is implemented in exceptional cases.

Some time later it was reported that airspace over Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg was opened again, REN TV said with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

The Carpet plan was canceled in the city. Airplanes were allowed to manoeuvre to runways.

According to most recent reports, the sky over St. Petersburg is open completely. The adequate statement was posted on the Telegram channel of the city government.

No further details about the unidentified flying object were provided.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukraine reports military buildup along the border with Transnistria

The Ukrainian army has built up forces along the entire border with Transnistria, press secretary of Ukraine's Defence Forces "South" Natalia Gumenyuk

Ukraine builds up troops along entire border with Transnistria
Russian forces strike Ukrainian special operations centre
Russian military strike and destroy Ukrainian centre for special operations
China considers lethal supplies to Russia on the even of war for Taiwan
DPR creates special battalion for captured Ukrainian soldiers
China may want to help Russia with lethal weapons before war for Taiwan starts Lyuba Lulko Contrarian Correspondent – Russia Already Won in Ukraine Guy Somerset The World Gone Wrong: The USA Proxy War Against Russia will Unleash Hell John Stanton
In Donetsk direction, Russian forces destroy over 250 Ukrainian soldiers in one day
If Ukraine suffers failures, the West will force Zelensky to negotiate with Russia
Putin awards US actor Steven Seagal Order of Friendship
Putin awards US actor Steven Seagal Order of Friendship
Last materials
Fighter jets scrambled after unidentified flying object detected over St.Petersburg
Ukraine builds up troops along entire border with Transnistria
China may want to help Russia with lethal weapons before war for Taiwan starts
Steven Seagal gets Order of Friendship from Putin
The West wants to force Zelensky to peace talks with Moscow
Russian forces annihilate over 250 Ukrainian soldiers in one direction of hostilities
Russian forces strike Ukrainian special operations centre
Captured Ukrainian soldiers serve in volunteer battalion in DPR
Woman chokes on pancake and dies during contest
Over 220 youngsters detained in Moscow just before massive brawl
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X