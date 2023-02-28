Fighter jets scrambled after unidentified flying object detected over St.Petersburg

Fighter jets were scrambled after an unidentified flying object was detected in the sky over St. Petersburg.

The unidentified flying object was spotted 160-200 kilometres from St. Petersburg. The Defence Ministry reported the information to St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport, Fontanka publication said.

In this regard, according to the established procedure, the St. Petersburg air harbour stopped accepting aircraft. All takeoffs were delayed as well.

According to 112 Telegram channel, the object looked like a large unmanned aerial vehicle. Su-35 and Mig-31 fighter jets took off to look into the situation.

The city authorities said that Pulkovo announced a delay of flights up to 12 hours.

The Carpet plan was implemented. The plan requires immediate landing or withdrawal of ​​all airborne aircraft from the area (save for military and rescue aircraft). The Carpet plan is implemented in exceptional cases.

Some time later it was reported that airspace over Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg was opened again, REN TV said with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

The Carpet plan was canceled in the city. Airplanes were allowed to manoeuvre to runways.

According to most recent reports, the sky over St. Petersburg is open completely. The adequate statement was posted on the Telegram channel of the city government.

No further details about the unidentified flying object were provided.