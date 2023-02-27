Russian woman dies after choking on pancake in eating competition

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Woman chokes on pancake and dies during contest

Society

In the Omsk region of Russia, a woman who took part in a pancake-eating contest choked on a pancake and died, RIA Novosti said with reference to law enforcement agencies.

Woman chokes on pancake and dies during contest

The 38-year-old Russian woman died before the ambulance arrived.

The pancake festival, during which the pancake eating contest was held, took place in a sanatorium near Omsk on Saturday, February 25.

On February 27, however, it was reported that the woman contestant did not die of asphyxia. A source in law enforcement agencies told RIA Novosti about inconsistency in the case of the death of the woman who choked on a pancake.

"An autopsy did not confirm asphyxia as her cause of death. There are no signs indicating that the woman died because she choked on a pancake,” the source said adding that her cause of death was yet to be established.

A similar incident occurred in 2021 in Moscow, when during Maslenitsa Week (Pancake Week), a 16-year-old orphan stole pancakes intended for other children from the kitchen, choked and died. Paramedics could not save the teenager.

Petr Ernilin
Dmitry Sudakov
