Over 220 youngsters detained in Moscow just before massive brawl

Society

In Moscow, police officers detained 226 young people before a mass brawl near Aviapark Shopping Centre, TASS reports.

Law enforcement officers thus prevented a mass brawl between two warring youth movements, the news agency said. More than 220 people, including 188 minors, gathered to take part in the brawl. Gas cartridges, airsoft guns and knives were withdrawn from 37 detainees.

The unrest was based on the conflict that took place a day earlier at Lubyanka metro station in Moscow, when a group of as many as 20 young people attacked a peer bullying him for his appearance. One of the attackers used a pepper spray.

It was also reported that nine non-mainstream teenagers from PMC Ryodan were detained as part of the mass brawl case. Teen members of this community are conspicuous for their long dark hair and spider signs on their clothes. They are inspired by Genei Ryodan gang from Hunter x Hunter manga. The movement opposes football fans, natives from the Caucasus and migrants.

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
